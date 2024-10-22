Cafu may make first world title defence against ‘Chocolatito’
New champ’s next challenger could be the legendary Roman Gonzalez
The county’s newest world boxing champion, Phumelela Cafu, is set to be involved in the biggest bout featuring an SA boxer after news filtered through that his next challenger could be the legendary Roman Gonzalez...
