Nontshinga may move up to flyweight after title loss
East London fighter’s latest defeat could finally convince him to change tack
Vanquished former world boxing champion Sivenathi Nontshinga is considering moving up to flyweight after losing his IBF junior-flyweight title in Japan a fortnight ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.