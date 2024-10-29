Boxing Mecca

Duncan Village’s ‘AG’ wreaks havoc at world champs

SA National Boxing Organisation hails explosive young fighter for flying the flag in Montenegro

By MESULI ZIFO - 29 October 2024

Duncan Village phenomenon Amila Gongqa has set tongues wagging at the IBA Youth World Boxing Championships in Montenegro by becoming the first SA boxer to advance to the last 16...

