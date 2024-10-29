Duncan Village’s ‘AG’ wreaks havoc at world champs
SA National Boxing Organisation hails explosive young fighter for flying the flag in Montenegro
Duncan Village phenomenon Amila Gongqa has set tongues wagging at the IBA Youth World Boxing Championships in Montenegro by becoming the first SA boxer to advance to the last 16...
