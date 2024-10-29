Ngxaka’s stunning win convinces camp to vacate SA title
Mthatha boxer’s ninth-round stoppage of Siphesihle Sityo dispels any doubt about his commitment
The brilliant performance of Mthokozisi Ngxaka, who dominated and stopped Siphesihle Sityo to win the provincial mini-flyweight title at the OR Tambo Hall in Mthatha at the weekend, has convinced his management to persuade his stablemate, Siyakholwa Kuse, to vacate his SA title...
