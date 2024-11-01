Tete’s stamping ground to host boxing development show
Top youngsters to feature in Mdantsane NU12 event
Amila Gongqa may be hogging all the headlines for his impressive run at the IBA World Youth Championships, but another hot prospect, Likuthi Delanto, is also tipped as a future champion...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.