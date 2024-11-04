East London boxer Wellem lands big Australian bout
Fight-hungry Chintsa star to take on highly rated Conor Wallace in December
East London fight-starved boxer Asemahle Wellem has turned down a bout in Russia in favour of facing highly rated Conor Wallace in Australia on December 11...
