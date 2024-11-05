Having been held in all the districts of the province to give youngsters an opportunity to showcase their talent in front of their friends and families, the organisers hailed its steady improvement with more boxers coming on board.
However, the organisers decided to take the last leg to the area renowned for producing boxing talent, including the Tete brothers, the Sinyabi brothers, and a slew of amateur standouts such as Amzolele “Globe” Dyeyi and his stablemate Siseko Teyisi, in the hope of tapping into more hidden talent.
“When we first started this project, we never anticipated it would evolve into what it is today and this is all thanks to our partners for making it possible for youngsters to fulfil their talent,” Mpucuko director Ncedo Cecane said.
With winners having secured a spot in the provincial champs in March 2025, Cecane said using the tournaments as a platform to address social ills attracted elders as well as the younger generation.
“Companies such as the Liquor Board deliver messages against alcohol abuse and as you know that is the big challenge facing our society, while others are caught up in gambling which is where the Gambling Board comes in.”
Cecane said the losers from 30 bouts featuring five women would not be cast aside, with more opportunities in store for them.
“We all know a loss should never define the career of a boxer so we do not want to abandon the losers.”
Mpucuko boxing show hailed as a knockout
Image: Supplied
The last leg of the popular Mpucuko Sports Development tournament produced thrilling action which had the spectators on the edge of their seats at the NU12 Hall in Mdantsane at the weekend.
But it was the lightweight clash between Masibulele Liwani and Sibabalo Goxoza that had them screaming their lungs out as the two swapped nonstop punches throughout the bout before Goxoza sneaked through with a points decision.
Staged just a stone’s throw from the home of former multiple world champion Zolani Tete, the show, featuring boxers from the best boxing hotbeds in the province such as Duncan Village, Mdantsane, Qonce and surrounding rural areas, underscored the wealth of talent in the Buffalo City region.
Having grown in leaps and bounds since its inception two years ago, with a steady increase in partners such as the Eastern Cape Liquor Board, Eastern Cape Gambling Board, MTN and BCM Women’s Caucus being the latest, the event is considered the best vehicle to unearth boxing at grassroots level.
