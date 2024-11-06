Gold medallist Masamba happy to prove his patriotism
Amateur boxer John Paul Masamba could not have proved his patriotism better than by winning a gold medal for the SA team after he was vilified as a traitor for helping a Japanese boxer prepare for a fight against Lerato Dlamini in August...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.