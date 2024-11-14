Boxing Mecca

BSA committee under fire after rejecting Mboyiya bout

Premium
By MESULI  ZIFO - 14 November 2024

Still reeling from the Siyabulela Hem-Bongani Mahlangu rematch debacle, Boxing SA’s sanctioning committee has incurred more ire after it turned down a bout between provincial champion Aphiwe Mboyiya and Lindokuhle Dlamini scheduled for East London’s Orient Theatre on Saturday next week...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

SAFA President Danny Jordaan appears in court over alleged fraud
Samanjalo: From Ash to Cash