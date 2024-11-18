Boxing Mecca

Batyi vows to correct disputed Kunert draw

SA featherweight champ’s confidence gets boost after signing with KayB Promotions

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 18 November 2024

SA featherweight champion Zolisa Batyi is determined to use the opportunity of having a dedicated promoter backing him by beating nemesis Abdul-Aziz Kunert at East London’s Orient Theatre on Saturday...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Grammy award winning DJ Black Coffee puts his focus on opening a music college.
‘I am fearing for his life’: MP says about SITA head after flawed R1,2bn ...