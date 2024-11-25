Batyi retains SA title to avenge Kunert draw
The general feeling is that the styles of Zolisa Batyi and Abdul-Aziz Kunert will always mesh to produce a close fight to leave each boxer feeling short-changed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.