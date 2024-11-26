“Mancito is the type of opponent Azinga is looking for as he marches towards another world title shot,” LBP director Mla Tengimfene said.
“If you look at the boxers who have beaten him, you will see that he took them many rounds, which underlines his toughness.
“He will give Azinga rounds, which will bode well for him in his quest for the world title.”
Dickens, who beat Mancito, is renowned for also inflicting a loss on SA boxer Lerato Dlamini when they battled for the IBO featherweight title in 2022.
Mancito also lost to Tanzanian Salimu Jengo in a bogus world title clash in Dar-Es-Salaam, to start a four-fight losing streak, mostly against unbeaten prospects.
He also lost on points to Rey Vargas, who later went on to win the WBC junior lightweight title, proving his durability to take the then unbeaten star the full distance.
Organisers defend credentials of Fuzile’s next opponent
Majority of Filipino’s losses against world-class opposition, says Last Born Promotions
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Last Born Promotions (LBP) has defended Azinga Fuzile’s Filipino opponent Eduardo Mancito after an uproar over his poor record of 16 losses ahead of their international junior lightweight clash at East London’s Orient Theatre on December 15.
Fuzile will be looking to close 2024 in style with his second win after stopping Namibian foe Sebastianus Nataneal in August as he bids to return to the world-sanctioning body’s ratings.
However, Mancito has been slammed in boxing circles for his journeyman record which shows 16 losses, 21 wins and two draws.
The 32-year-old is coming off a loss to Englishman James Dickens after being stopped in seven rounds, adding to the disdain about his selection as Fuzile’s opponent.
But LBP defended the Pinoy fighter’s credentials, arguing that the majority of his losses were suffered against world-class opposition.
BCM boxing heritage gets major lift
“Mancito is the type of opponent Azinga is looking for as he marches towards another world title shot,” LBP director Mla Tengimfene said.
“If you look at the boxers who have beaten him, you will see that he took them many rounds, which underlines his toughness.
“He will give Azinga rounds, which will bode well for him in his quest for the world title.”
Dickens, who beat Mancito, is renowned for also inflicting a loss on SA boxer Lerato Dlamini when they battled for the IBO featherweight title in 2022.
Mancito also lost to Tanzanian Salimu Jengo in a bogus world title clash in Dar-Es-Salaam, to start a four-fight losing streak, mostly against unbeaten prospects.
He also lost on points to Rey Vargas, who later went on to win the WBC junior lightweight title, proving his durability to take the then unbeaten star the full distance.
Sogcwayi camp allays fears of Berman split
Tengimfene, who will co-promote the bout with Rodney Berman of Golden Gloves Promotion, said they had skimmed the boxing landscape for Fuzile’s opponent before settling on the Filipino.
“His fight record does not scream murder but there are such boxers whose resumé is deceiving.
“Sometimes fight records are like bikinis because they give you an idea but do not tell you the whole story.”
Fuzile has lost just twice to Tajikistan’s Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in a world title eliminator and to Japan’s Kenichi Ogawa in an IBF world junior lightweight title clash, in 20 bouts.
The bout against Mancito will be his third under Tengimfene’s tutelage in his quest to get another world title shot.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos