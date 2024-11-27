Promoter anoints Teyisi before SA title clash
Just a few months ago, after Siseko Teyisi’s childhood trainer said the boxer would not be rushed into a national title fight, the 19-year-old will challenge for the vacant SA junior-flyweight title at East London’s Orient Theatre on December 14...
