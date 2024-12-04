Boxing Mecca

Ngxaka shares Sibanda weaknesses ahead of Kuse clash

Getting key information on him ‘goes a long way in preparing for what to expect’

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 04 December 2024

Mdantsane southpaw Siyakholwa Kuse will enter Friday’s crucial bout against Beavan Sibanda with a psychological advantage due to the information he has received from his stablemate, Mthokozisi Ngxaka...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

“MK tried, but I decided I was staying in the ANC”- Dlamini-Zuma
President Cyril Ramaphosa launches SA’s G20 Presidency