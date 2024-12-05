Iconic boxing venue Orient Theatre flagged for defects
BSA lists range of issues which could pose danger to athletes, spectators
The reputation of the Orient Theatre as the best boxing venue in the country is under threat after Boxing SA highlighted a slew of defects including the absence of lights in boxers’ changing rooms...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.