GGP rep off to Germany to lobby for Kuse’s case
Mdantsane boxer claims points win over Beaven Sibanda at Emperors Palace
Golden Gloves Promotions representative Brian Mitchell left for Germany on Saturday to attend the WBC Convention, where he will lobby for Mdantsane boxer Siyakholwa Kuse to be installed as a mandatory challenger after beating his charge Beaven Sibanda...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.