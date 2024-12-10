Ngxaka, Luthuli win big after Kuse victory
Fight at East London’s Orient Theatre now upgraded to title clash
Siyakholwa Kuse’s victory against Beaven Sibanda at the weekend was not only his but that of two other boxers, Mthokozisi Ngxaka and Thami Luthuli, who will now battle for Kuse’s vacant SA title on Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.