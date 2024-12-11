Boxing Mecca

Gutsy showing by East London boxer Down Under despite loss

By MESULI ZIFO - 11 December 2024

East London boxer Asemahle Wellem will return home with his head held high despite suffering an eighth-round stoppage loss to Conor Wallace in a WBA Oceanic light-heavyweight title fight in Brisbane, Australia, on Wednesday...

