Gutsy showing by East London boxer Down Under despite loss
East London boxer Asemahle Wellem will return home with his head held high despite suffering an eighth-round stoppage loss to Conor Wallace in a WBA Oceanic light-heavyweight title fight in Brisbane, Australia, on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.