No love lost as Hem, Mahlangu square up before rematch at Orient Theatre
Aggression simmers at premedical exam for junior-featherweight title bout
The tension between Siyabulela Hem and Bongani Mahlangu as they posed for photos before their rematch was so thick one could cut it with a knife...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.