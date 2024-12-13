Boxing Mecca

No love lost as Hem, Mahlangu square up before rematch at Orient Theatre

Aggression simmers at premedical exam for junior-featherweight title bout

By MESULI ZIFO - 13 December 2024

The tension between Siyabulela Hem and Bongani Mahlangu as they posed for photos before their rematch was so thick one could cut it with a knife...

