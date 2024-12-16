Hem possibly ends Mahlangu’s career in SA title rematch
SA junior featherweight champion Siyabulela Hem promised to send veteran Bongani Mahlangu to retirement in the build-up to their ordered rematch and he may have done so after handing him a brutal one-sided beating to retain his title at East London’s Orient Theatre at the weekend...
