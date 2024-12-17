Boxing Mecca

Warring East London boxing trainers make up

Premium
By MESULI  ZIFO - 17 December 2024

East London boxing trainers Khangelani Jack and Siviwe Mqakamba have smoked the peace pipe after their altercation which led to Mqakamba being hospitalised following a bout involving their boxers a fortnight ago...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep74 | Ford Bantam, BMW 640i, Honda WRV, Lexus IS250c, ...
2024 GWM Tank 500