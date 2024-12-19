Boxing Mecca

Hem dismisses Mahlangu’s muti accusation

He was concussed, Duncan Village’s SA champ says after brushing challenger aside

By MESULI ZIFO - 19 December 2024

SA junior-featherweight champion Siyabulea Hem has labelled veteran Bongani Mahlangu delusional after Mahlangu accused him of using muti to beat him in their rematch at East London's Orient Theatre last weekend...

