East London promoters in war of words over SA title bout
Challenger Khuzwayo’s purse and his time of arrival from Johannesburg among issues in row about fight against Batyi
A dispute has flared up between East London promoters over the SA featherweight title defence by champion Zolisa Batyi against Lindokuhle Khuzwayo of KwaZulu-Natal scheduled for the city in April...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.