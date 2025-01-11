Mthi aiming to get big fights after upset win
Women’s boxing may be in the doldrums, but rising star Okuhle Mthi is aiming high after becoming a front-runner for the female upset of the year title by beating SA champion Nozwelethu Mathontsi in November...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.