Boxing Mecca

Kuse crossing fingers for Jerusalem win in Japan

Reigning champ willing to give Mdantsane boxer a shot if he retains mini-flyweight title

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 21 January 2025

Mdantsane southpaw Siyakholwa Kuse may get a world title shot sooner than expected if WBC champion Melvin Jerusalem beats Yudai Shigeoka in a rematch in Japan on March 30...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

UK teenager admits murders of three girls in Southport | REUTERS
Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for EC Judge President Mbenenge | 21 January ...