De Oude Werf the perfect stop for travellers

Hidden away in Komani suburbia is the bed and breakfast De Oude Werf Guesthouse, which offers comfortable, luxurious accommodation for weary travellers.

From the outside, the house is a beautiful old-fashioned structure however once you step inside you are greeted by an assortment of rooms which vary in size but are all furnished with modern trappings.

Each room has a flat-screen TV with a full DStv offering, an en-suite bathroom, tea and coffee-making facilities, as well as a bar fridge and microwave.

There is plenty of wardrobe space, along with air-conditioning and electric blankets to keep out the chill.

Every room comes with a door leading outside where guests have access to a beautiful garden with a number of benches dotted around from which one can enjoy the space.

Fairy lights at the pool area add to magic of the place.

A three-course dinner is served for guests either in the dining-room or on a tray delivered to the guests’ room on request.

After a long day of driving and trudging up hills and hiking, we all opted for this and the manager served each of us a scrumptious meal of roast chicken and vegetables with a homemade lemon meringue pie for dessert.

A full continental breakfast was served in the dining area the next day, with an assortment of different cereals, yoghurt, fruits and juices also on offer.

Although classified as a bed and breakfast, this establishment offers a service on par with hotel standards and left us feeling really pampered and thoroughly satisfied. — zisandan@dispatch.co.za