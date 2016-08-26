‘Mabhere’ keeping his powder dry – for now

Since rebounding with two victories from what appeared to be the epitaph of his career, former undisputed world mini-flyweight champion Nkosinathi “Mabhere” Joyi has slipped into silence.

Joyi was in action on April 22 as part of the Fort Hare University centenary celebrations when he beat Luyanda Nkwankwa on points to register his second win after his shocking first round blowout at the hands of Filipino Rey Loreto.

The road to redemption started with a knockout of Sinethemba Magibisela and continued with his points win over Nkwankwa.

Now Joyi says he is ready for a world title clash.

BOXING MECCA: You have been quiet, Mabhere, since your win over Nkwankwa. What is going on in your career?

NKOSINATHI JOYI: Nothing much to speak of. I am continuing with my training in anticipation of getting a call to return to the ring.

BM: I hope your silence has nothing to do with your purse from the Nkwanka fight.

NJ: No, not at all. In fact I was paid my purse, so there is nothing worrying me about the Nkwankwa fight.

BM: Is Mla Tengimfene still your manager?

NJ: No, he is not. Our contract expired on August 14 so this means I am a free agent. We did not speak about renewing it.

BM: Who are you training with now?

NJ: I went to train with Bra Bika (Mpulampula), so I am currently with him.

BM: You say you did not even speak about renewing the contract. But why Mabhere? Was not everything good for you?

NJ: I wish I knew, my bro. If you recall after my fight with Nkwankwa, Tar Mla had to go to England with Zolani (Tete) and while he was there he called me to inquire about his percentage from my purse. I told him that his percentage had already been deducted. That was the last time I heard from him. I kept calling him to inquire about training but he ignored my calls. I sent him numerous text messages but he did not reply until I decided to go and speak with Bro Bika about rejoining him because I was losing out in physical fitness. It was only after that he called me and told me that he had spoken with Bro Bika about training me and said he had no problem with the arrangement.

BM: But were you happy to work with him, Mabhere?

NJ: You know what I observed there was that only one boxer was given attention while others were ignored. Tar Mla’s focus was only on Zolani and everyone else was secondary.

BM: I am glad you are speaking about this because I heard stories that even Zolani was not happy with him being made the priority at the expense of other boxers.

NJ: Yes, Zolani was not, so much that he once spoke to us and cleared the air, basically saying that he was not responsible for him being given the attention.

BM: Since your loss to Loreto which many people felt spelt the end of you career, you have now won two straight. Where would you like to go now?

NJ: I am chasing for a world title now because I think I have proven myself that I am not finished.

BM: Konkco (Simpiwe) holds the IBO title you once held. How do you feel about that fight?

NJ: That is the fight I want. Me and Konkco in the ring. I hope it gets organised so that I can put this thing beyond any doubt.

BM: What thing?

NJ: This perception people have about me that I am finished. Perhaps if I beat Konkco people will be convinced that I am far from being finished.

BM: I heard that the fight was offered to Konkco but he turned it down saying that he was not keen to fight a southpaw because southpaws give him problems. Did you hear about that?

NJ: No, it is the first time I am hearing about it. This proves it then that he knows what will happen if he fights me.

BM: I also heard that there was a possibility of you fighting Bongani Silila.

NJ: Yes, Bro Matiti offered that fight to me for September but it is impossible because I train together with Silila. We cannot fight each other because we are stablemates.

BM: Do you like your status of being a free agent?

NJ: Yes, because that what I have been for the better part of my career. I never heard a contract with anyone including Bro Siphatho. We only had a gentleman’s agreement so I was not too keen to be tied down to a piece of paper.

BM: Yes, I was told that you did not want to sign the contract with Mla.

NJ: I did not want to indeed. It was only after I had consulted with bro Siphatho that I eventually signed.

BM: I see that you are still friends with Siphatho despite him not paying you your purse from the Loreto rematch.

NJ: I have come a long way with Bro Siphatho and he has been with me through thick and thin so I cannot suddenly forsake him.

BM: That is good to hear Mabhere, and you are not the only boxer to speak like this about the Handi situation. Mzonke Fana, who is also owed a purse, spoke like this. This proves boxers do have a heart.

NJ: Bro Siphatho explained what happened to me so I cannot fault him because he was trying to do good but the forces stabbed him at the back.

BM: OK, Mabhere, keep training and remain in the gym because you may never know when an opportunity may come. Konkco may want to do a voluntary defence and eventually decide to fight you, who knows.

NJ: I am keeping my fingers crossed, my bro.

NKOSINATHI JOYI

Age: 33

Ring Name: Mabhere

Trainer: Boy Boy Mpulampula

Division: Mini-flyweight

Stance: Southpaw

Fights: 31

Wins: 26

Losses: 4 (1 no contest)

KOs: 18

Ring achievements: Former IBO mini-flyweight champion, former IBF mini-flyweight champion, former Top Ring rated mini-flyweight boxer, former SA mini-flyweight champion