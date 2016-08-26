Siyo banking on Palace coup

Duncan Village boxer Siyabonga Siyo goes into yet another big fight having again reshuffled his technical team.

Siyo will face Hekkie Budler in a high-profile mini-flyweight clash at Emperors Palace on October 22.

The fight will form part of the ambitious Super Four Cruiserweight final between Dane Micki Nielsen and SA’s Kevin Lerena in a Golden Gloves Promotion tournament.

Ironically Siyo made his debut under GGP in the first leg of the Super Four Cruiserweight when he fought Simpiwe Konkco for the vacant IBO mini-flyweight belt in June.

Despite the loss in his biggest fight, Siyo will now get another opportunity at redemption when he takes on the more illustrious Budler even though no title will be at stake.

But once again Siyo’s camp is rocked by instability in the technical team.

This after former world champion Welcome Ncita was roped in to prepare for him.

Ncita replaces veteran trainer Boy Boy Mpulampula who was tasked with the job of getting Siyo into shape for the Konkco fight.

The fight was followed by infighting within the technical team when the boxer’s long-time trainer and uncle Ben Mtyaliselo complained bitterly about how the preparations had been done.

Mtyaliselo alleged that Siyo had never engaged in sustained sparring session, a training facet which has always helped bring out the best in him.

Mtyaliselo was allegedly sidelined even when he forcibly brought in sparring partners from his own gymnasium.

Konkco was hit by flu on the week of the fight and after the boxer’s below-par showing, Ncita has now been brought in to take control of training proceedings.

A knowledgeable trainer who emphasises technique more than anything else, Ncita may be the perfect match for Siyo who bases his boxing on technique.

However Siyo displayed signs of physical training deficiency in the fight against Konkco although he still claims that his slow pace was due to the flu he was recovering from.

Siyo and Ncita attended the press conference to officially announce the fight in Johannesburg.

Siyo’s promoter Andile Sidinile allayed any fears of the constant reshuffling having an adverse effect on Siyo.

“Welcome was present when Siyo was preparing for Konkco fight although he was not hands-on,” he said.

Ncita has a chequered history in the training of boxers being credited with unearthing the talent of once fearsome Nkosinathi Joyi among others.

Other boxers who were produced by Ncita include talented Gabula Vabaza, Mhikiza Myekeni who went on to win the IBO flyweight crown, Lunga “Mad Dog” Ntontela who also claimed the IBO junior-bantamweight crown and a whole lot of others.

However detractors say Ncita’s methods are only effective when he starts with a boxer from the development stages and inculcates his philosophy as he did with Myekeni, Ntontela and Joyi who remain his biggest products.

Siyo was non-committal when asked about Ncita’s training methods emphasising that it was still too early to pass judgment.

But the boxer admitted that the Budler fight would be bigger than Konkco due to Budler’s world-class status.

“This is no doubt the bigger fight even though there will be no title at stake,” Siyo said.

“Budler carries a lot of clout internationally so beating him will do wonders for my career.”

Siyo’s loss to Konkco remains his lone blemish in 12 bouts while Budler will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after being upset by unheralded Nicaraguan Bryon Rojas this past March.