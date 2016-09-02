Fighting on new battlefront is giving rising star the right kick

While Mthatha continues to lose its crème de la crème of boxers as they relocate to Johannesburg in search of greener pastures, the former Transkei headquarters remains the emerging producer of fine talent.

In recent times, Mthatha lost probably one of the best minimumweight boxers in the world right now in Simphiwe Konkco, who moved to the City of Gold.

1 of 2

As if that was not enough, Mthatha-born rising prospect Sikho Nqothole – who conquered in the amateur ranks and was bound for the Rio Olympics until the SA Sport Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) decided to exclude boxers from Team SA – has also since relocated.

But another rising star is ready to fill the gap and become Mthatha’s boxing superstar: Athenkosi Dumezweni.

Fresh from a WBO Africa super-flyweight title, Dumezweni said that never in his wildest dreams, growing up, did he think he would be a champion one day, especially in boxing.

This young fellow was soccer mad, and all he could think of was featuring in the colours of one of PSL’s giants.

Well, at least until his uncle, Mthatha’s top boxing trainer Mthetho Dumezweni, lured him into the boxing gym.

Athenkosi did not like it at first, as his dream was to become a soccer star, but his uncle insisted on seeing him at the gym every day.

He would get a few lashes for refusing or failing to honour the instruction.

“Soon enough I realised the potential to make a success out of boxing and I decided to abandon football and focus on boxing.”

And Athenkosi does not regret the decision, for he believes a football career “could have never taken me places if what became of those I played with is anything to go by”.

“To this end, dumping soccer for boxing was the best move I have ever made.

“I am happy here and my career is on the rise.”

Athenkosi, even at this early stage of his professional career, is a promising prospect with a record of 10 fights with nine wins and a single loss.

But at super-flyweight, he is in a weight class that is highly contested by talented boxers in South Africa and across the world. He says he fears no one and is ready to conquer.

“Come shine or rain, a world title belt should be in the bag within the next three years and I have confidence in the team I have – my promoter (Xaba Boxing and Events’ Ayanda Matiti) and my trainer to steer me towards achieving that goal,” he said. “I am even more confident after winning the WBO Africa title. It is nothing but the start of bigger things to come.”

The man who looks up to veteran boxer Mzonke Fana, says his wish is to remain in Mthatha even when he reaches international stardom.

But he admits the exodus of Mthatha’s finest cannot be avoided under the current state of affairs in the city.

“It is a worrying phenomenon but I understand why those who left had to do it because there is no support by local authorities,” said Athenkosi.

“The support we are crying out for is not even money but just the improvement of conditions such as the gyms we train at, which are currently appalling in so many ways.”