Ring architect still shining light

The entire boxing community is coming in droves to pay tribute to the stricken Mr Boxing, Mzi Mnguni, as he recovers from a heart attack.

Since Mnguni fell ill two years ago, he has taken a backseat in boxing while concentrating on getting back on his feet.

Now wheelchair-bound, the man considered to be Mr Boxing in the country due to the massive contribution he has made, has been showing remarkable signs of getting back to his former self.

This has not stopped an influx of wellwishers from storming his Vincent home, the last being Boxing SA bosses Tsholofelo Lejaka and Ntambi Ravele.

The pair paid Mnguni a visit this past weekend after attending Thando Zonke Promotions tournament at Mdantsane Indoor Centre on Saturday.

Ravele, who had seen Mnguni during his worst spell, was understandably thrilled by the remarkable improvement she saw.

“I went there thinking about the last time I saw him but I was pleasantly surprised by the condition I found him to be in,” she said.

Lejaka, who saw Mnguni for the first time, having ascended the chief executive position when Mnguni had already fallen ill, was equally thrilled at meeting boxing’s popular individual in the province.

The visit followed the trip of SuperSport head honchos who also came down to see the man whose tournaments have exclusively been televised by the pay channel.

SuperSport’s Graham Abrahams and Clinton van der Berg also spent a day with Mnguni having flown down from Johannesburg to visit him.

Now a tribute tournament is being planned for Mnguni with his promotional outfit Eyethu Promotions expected to host it.

Van der Berg said plans were under way to hold the tournament in the city in Mnguni’s honour.

“Obviously we cannot say anything on record for now because we are still tying up some loose ends,” he said.

Ravele said she was aware of the plan for the tribute tournament and pledged her full support to the project.

“I think we as BSA need to brainstorm about what our contribution will be around this tribute,” she said.

“This is one of the good stories we need to tell about our people and the fact that Mnguni is still alive makes it even more compelling. We need to honour our people while they are still alive.”

Already BSA is planning to fly Mnguni to the boxing awards ceremony which is expected to be held in a venue yet to be decided in November.

Ravele could not say if Mnguni would be presented with an award besides confirming that special arrangements would be made to make sure that he attended.

“It will be a perfect way to bring back the awards and also have a man considered as the face of boxing present,” she said.

Other plans currently under way include a documentary about Mnguni’s achievements including the 10 world boxing champions he has produced.