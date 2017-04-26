Lamati inspired to up the stakes for late trainer

Having helped Zolani Tete to win a world title in England, Ludumo Lamati is hoping that the spirit of his late trainer Nick Durandt will also carry him into winning his crucial title fight on Sunday.

Lamati challenges old trial-horse Bongani Mahlangu for the SA junior-featherweight title.

The Mdantsane boxer, who began his professional career under Durandt tutelage winning all his nine fights in impressive fashion, will become the third boxer previously trained by the late trainer to engage in a major fight.

Besides Tete, another ex-Durandt boxer Moruthi Mthalane will be in action this Friday defending the IBO flyweight crown against Filipino Genesis Libranza at Wembley Arena in Johannesburg.

But it is Lamati who has the toughest fight of them all as he will bid to stem the tide of Mahlangu’s good run against Eastern Cape boxers.

“I am confident in my own abilities but like Zolani I am hoping Nick’s spirit will also carry me to a victory on Sunday,” he said at the premedical of the fight at Mdantsane gymnasium yesterday.

Yesterday’s event was the second to mark the city tour for the two boxers having first met in Johannesburg three weeks ago.

Xaba Promotions and Events likened the fight to their clash involving veteran Macbute Sinyabi and Azinga Fuzile last September.

This when Fuzile dramatically introduced himself to the national boxing scene with a scintillating dethronement of Sinyabi for his SA featherweight crown.

XPE boss Ayanda Matiti said Lamati had an opportunity to also introduce himself to national boxing circles with a win over Mahlangu.

“Last September we organised the passing of the torch clash between Sinyabi and Fuzile,” said Matiti.

“We all know what happened. Now this is another possible passing of the torch but we will see what happens. Unlike last September when Fuzile was coming from another camp, both Lamati and Mahlangu belong to XPE.”

Lamati will engage in his first fight since leaving Sean Smith whom he had joined after leaving Durandt’s stable.

He is now under the wing of Durandt’s long-time friend Rocky Weistein.

Some pundits believe that he has been rushed into challenging an experienced boxer like Mahlangu who has left a trail of destruction every time he comes up against an Eastern Cape opponent.

Now promoted by XPE, Mahlangu has used the Orient Theatre as his happy hunting ground where he beat up the likes of Toto Helebe, Mfusi Maxhayi, Bonakale Bhikitsha and other East London boxers such as Siviwe Hasheni, Unathi Gqokoma to add to the scalp of Sinyabi whom he knocked out way back in 2007.

With his peers having retired now, Mahlangu whose boxing career also has a connection with Durandt and is a former amateur star like Lamati is also at the tail-end of his career and Lamati believes that he will push him to the sunset.

“I am yet to taste a defeat and that will not start with an ageing boxer who is past his sell-by date,” he said.

The tournament will also feature a clash for the vacant SA junior-welterweight title between local boxer Xolani Mcotheli and Flint Mdletshe from KwaZulu-Natal.