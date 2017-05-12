‘Big Daddy’ opts to ditch title after BSA ultimatum

Osborne “Big Daddy” Machimana has finally vacated the SA heavyweight title.

He said he did that two days ago after receiving a letter from Boxing SA advising him to defend within 30 days or face being stripped.

The 38-year-old Johannesburg-based boxer from Limpopo, who has held the title on multiple occasions, as well as the All-Africa heavy weight title, had not made even a single defence since winning the title with a fourth round knockout of defending champion Anton “Rolling Thunder” Nel on May 28 last year.

“I could not get challenges. When I received a letter from BSA, I decided to vacate it rather than be stripped,” said Machimana yesterday.

“When I won this title, I was filled with joy and I hoped to make some money. But I did not enjoy the prestige of being a national champion at all because I did not get to defend.”

The number one contender for the vacant title is Ruann “Giant King” Visser who is Machimana’s bosom friend and a sparring partner.

They shared a bill in Brakpan two weekends ago.

Visser registered the first defence of his belt with a fourth round knockout of Knife Didier while Machimana blew Sithembele August in three rounds of their six-rounder.

Other contenders in the heavyweight class are Marc Subramoney who is rated No 2, Warren le Roux 5, Justice Siliga 7, Danie van Heerden 8, August 9 and Ip Pretorius 10.

Others Didier and Kizito Ruhamanye do not qualify to challenge for the SA title because they are from Congo. Machimana – who turned professional in 2000 – said he will continue fighting.

Another national champion who must defend his light-heavyweight strap within 30 days or forfeit it is Ryno “The Lion” Liebenberg.

He, too, has not defended since winning it in September 2015.

Golden Gloves announced recently that Kevin “Ko Kid” Lerena will vacate his cruiserweight strap due to his challenge for the vacant IBO belt against Maxim Maslov at Emperors Palace on August 12. Lerena last defended in April last year against Johnny “The Hurricane” Muller.