About R15-billion in benefits is lying unclaimed in retirement funds overseen by the Financial Services Board (FSB) and at least a third of the money may belong to former mine workers.
Tracing those workers has been particularly problematic‚ it said last week.
The FSB‚ which oversees more than 5000 retirement funds‚ is putting pressure on the trustees of the funds and stepping up joint efforts with the Treasury to find solutions‚ said the board’s deputy executive officer for retirement funds and friendly societies Rosemary Hunter.
In 2012 there were about 3.3million unclaimed benefits with an aggregate value of about R15-billion in retirement funds.
“We have a huge problem with unclaimed benefits in this country‚ with pension funds generally. It’s particularly bad in the mining sector‚” Hunter said.
“As regards putting pressure on the funds‚ we do get hold of them from time to time and ask them what they’re doing‚ but we need to work out more intrusive ways of getting involved in that.”
The FSB is working on proposals to put to the Treasury and the departments of labour‚ social development and international relations and co- operation.
“These proposals might include a national database of unclaimed benefits‚ and mechanisms to facilitate the more effective tracing and payment of beneficiaries in SA and other countries‚” Hunter said.
Personnel firm Teba‚ which assists mines in recruiting labour and provides services to the sector‚ puts the size of unclaimed benefits in a number of funds at R5-billion.
About 200000 former mine workers or their dependants have to be found to receive these funds‚ said managing director Graham Herbert.
“That number is getting worse. More and more mine workers are owed money. The current system of tracing and paying mine workers is not working‚” he said.
Trustees from two of the main funds – including the Mineworkers Provident Fund‚ which has 244704 members according to FSB data – did not respond to requests for comment. The Mines 1970s Unclaimed Benefits Preservation Provident Fund‚ which has 56501 members‚ declined to comment.
Teba‚ which has a database of 1.3million mine workers‚ former workers and their dependants‚ is anxious to secure a role for itself in tracing and securing payments for the beneficiaries of these funds‚ Herbert said.
Teba‚ which is more than a century old‚ used to secure labour from rural SA and neighbouring countries mainly for gold and platinum mines‚ but there has been a dramatic shift in labour dynamics on mines.
More than 80% of labour is now drawn from communities around the mines and 20% from distant areas‚ reducing the need for Teba’s services.
The company is now trying to carve out a new role for itself. In hunting down new revenue sources‚ Teba is punting itself as the solution to resolving the problems around a large part of the unclaimed pension and provident funds. It has tried to track down some of the beneficiaries as it waits for responses to proposals it has put to trustees of the funds.
“Instead of waiting for the lists‚ we’ve taken the risk of going onto radio in the first half of the year to ask anyone associated with the mining industry to come to Teba offices or call us if they believe they’re owed money‚” Herbert said.
It had compiled a list of 120000 people‚ and has cross-referenced them with its own database‚ he said.
“Our analysis shows there are 30000 people who can be instantly found.
“We know who they are‚ how much they’re owed by which fund and we can go pay them.
“We can crack the backlog if we’re given the opportunity and the budget to do it.”
The major obstacle appears to be payment. Trustees of the funds are reluctant to pay what’s needed to reimburse the claimants‚ Herbert says.
When Teba traces claimants‚ it pays the costs of the documentation and verification.
“We don’t find that acceptable. We think the trustees should. They are allowed by law to spend money on tracking and tracing. That’s where this needs to be funded from‚” he said.
“There’s a churlish notion out there that Teba should do this for free.
“Nobody operates for free.”
A senior mining source‚ who asked not to be named‚ said one of the mining funds had put out a tender for tracing agents to resolve their backlog and has appointed five companies to do so from early this year. Teba was one of the agencies.
“Teba is not the best tracing agent despite all that data and information they say they have to trace people‚” said the source. “They have had their costs negotiated down because they were too expensive and not as effective as the others.”
Efforts at some of the funds is progressing well‚ with the 1970s Fund having traced about 10000 people so far this year and paid out R30-million of about R660-million outstanding to beneficiaries. — BDLive
My father was also working at western deep level,and died without having nothing from mini,i as his son stil have his payslip,certificates,clock number. And staying at parys free state, where and what must i do to claim my father’s funds?
I was also working at windhoek mine in 90s for one year,after I worked at haartiesbeesfontein for five years, I haven’t got anything to prove it, since it is a long time ago,i want to know if there was any money left, provident fund etc,
Greetings! i worked for the loraine gold mine in 1984 as an underground labour in shaft number 2, i just want to know if how do i claim for my provident fund money as i believe the mine never paid me when i left.
My father worked at Deel Kraal Gold mining he disappeared in 1993 when he was coming from work, i do have his all particulars concerning work, now when i went to teba they lold me i must have his dearth certificate and it so hard because we never burried him and there is no dearth certificate what can i do 0769292591
My late husband worked at West Rand consolidated Mines 1963 up to 1965 He died in 2012. I haven’t got anything to prove it, since it is a long time ago, accept for a copper plate with his name carved on, which he received for 3,030,029 fatality-free shifts. I would like to know iwhether I am entitled to any money
My late father was working in Vaal Reefs between 60s and 80s and left there not claiming joined Lorraine G.M. where he died in 1992. We got around 20.000 rands provident fund and maybe he was below 10 years service.
My father was working in Mpumalang at Kriel Colliery and he took early pension because of his health conditions now we the children and our mother want to know if there was any money left, provident fund etc
I worked in vaal reefs mine from 1979 to 1987,and i have not recieved any funds,i have only a payslip,so i want to know if have fund and where do i claim,i live in Mafikeng
How
My late father worked at Vaal Reefs mine between 1972 – 1989….he died in 1990, we never received anything….i have his ID number.
Greetings and love with respect i pay extremely tribute honourables the sooner u settle the matter they better must come to black people. Time is running over
My brother in law died in 1992 on mine accident at Western Deep Level and his shares are unclimed.He had a child who was born in 1990 .how can she claim the shares.
I worked at West Drifontein from 1987 to 1997 and I did never claimed any money when I resigned What can I do in order to claim?
I worked at West Rand Consolidated Mines as an Instrument Mechanic in the Uranium and Acid plants from 27 July 1966 to 31 July 1968. Could you please let me know whether I have any unclaimed benefits.
My late father was working in welkom at President Steyn G.M.Co Welkom C.M Co. Venterspost.Gm.Co from 1976s to 1980 can I claim
good day my father was working in mines in late 90s and never receive nothing and he ‘s still alive he was working in kriel and vaarlres i gauteng wat can i do to claim thanks
I was 12 years when my father died..he was working at driefonteing gold mines..he told me that when he dies he will make sure I have something to survive he said he left me money…and I will.only get it when I’m 20 years but now I’m 21 years old..what happened to the money..because I need it….both my parents died at my younger age I just Dont know what to do to get the money my father left for me at that mine
I have worked at Consoliidated moderfontein mine from 1994 to2005 am I allowed to claim
My father in law was working a hlobane mine for over 19 years,he ever claimed anything can he claim.
My father in law was working at Hlobane mine for 19 years can he claim because he never got anything.
Hi…..my father was working at amandabult mine his name was Kgosithaba Stranger Lobega but we didn’t get his money for provident fund can u please check for me if their is any money at left
HI WORKED AT EMPALA FOR 1986 TO 2007 CAN U PLEASE CHECK FOR ME THEIR IS ANY MOEY LEFT
I Maikano Modise of Manyana, Botswana born on 10th August 1962 is son to late Mr Thelo Kopano Kalanke of Manyana, Botswana who died from a mine accident in Western Deep levels. His body was never recovered from the mines. I would therefore like to inquire about the benefits of my father. His brother Thelonyana Itumeleng Kalanke who is still alive was also an employee of the mine and witnessed the accident. I would also like to inquire about his benefits.
My father he was working at mine that is called mandriva in johannesburg betwen 1956 and in mine that called westen deep level in 1968 and 1979 he did not received an money he died i do not know what to do
my father was working at Gold Mine until he Died on 1994 id no 5601185795085 if i phoned to make Enquirers at numsa they said my father was not qualifying and i don’t know why because he was working he deserve to get something.we didn’t get his money for provident fund can u please check for me if their is any money at left cell no 0764154261
my father was work in those kwazulu government they call them GG and he died of one of the machines he was working with it,how will I start to claim that or to know if there was anything to claim.pls help
My father was working at libanon mine from 1976 to 1993/4.he/we didn’t receive any pension payouts,will you please help me follow up on his benefits and where I go to find out more.i can be reached on my email or contact me at 0843413423/0726106331
My reg. Number:12/8/347346
Have not received my pension. Why? Phone: 0733441129 no email address
Good day.
I would like to find out, how to go about to find out if there are any funds to claim for an deceased person who worked on the mines in the 1980’s.
Thank
Sandra Charmaine wilmot.
my father used to work at piet ritief coal mine but he eventual died 7yrs ago and he made me his benefictiary but i havent received any money or even a call from them.i just want to know how can i claim and how long will it take
my father was working at mines in 1970 where can I go help for his money
Oh Lord ! my father worked for Jabula mine in 1970 and 1980 and died crying for his benefits.We can’t afford to pay for our higher education fees and strugling to have something to eat.Please proudly new South Africans help me to trace my father’s benefits so that I can improve my home’s poor standard of living.Call me at 073 469 2087 to give useful advice.Thanks then.
My father was working at Western Deep levels and he died we didn’t get nothing I have all his things what must I do to get the money 0839835424
Hi
I have the same problem as everyone else here , my father worked in different mines before I was born , that’s 1978 til he died in 2002 , I recently enquired about his monies , and the person that helped me check said there’s over 5 hundred thousand rands on his name , but he needs money from me to help me claim it, I don’t trust him, is there a way I can claim without paying anyone or knowing if the person wasn’t lying to me?
Please help , my mother needs the money since she’s asthmatic and can’t work and us her children can’t find work
Thanks
Asanda Bhodobhodo
Hi! My father worked in the mines in late 60s and left in 1997 he mostly worked in Harmony Gold and died in 2009. We have never received any funds for him please help.
My late father was working at Westonaria in late 1970s until he died in 1983 and we never get any funds. Please help
Hello,ma father also worked in several mines in the early 80’s til 2000,he never received any money.We went to several lawyers bt we never got help,and now his documents are lost and we have only his id,so can u pls hlp me with info
Dear Sir/Madam
My late Brother Frank Piyo from then Rhodesia worked in the Mines late 1970s and he never received any money.
My brother always talked about his pension unfortunately there was no knowledge and resource to start process of claim.
Please may you kindly help to trace my brother’s benefits,
My late father died in 1990 and he worked around kuruman mines from 1961 until 1982. He left the job without any payment from provident fund or pension fund.please help me to find out something. Lickboy Molekodi Tonyane
My father died in 1992 at the accident that occur in harmony mine gold in welkom,free state we didn’t receive anything even a provident fund or compensating I was 6years when he died now I’m 30years
Comment:my father died in 1996 and I was born in 1995,he was working at Impala mine in Rusternburg and I haven’t get anything,what must I do to claim that coz I need money to further my studies now.
Comment: Hi I also worked at Ezulwini Minining at Westonaria for almost a year an some months so I want to know if I should put a claim
Comment:my parents died in 1994 both of them and my father was a mine worker.after we were sent to orphanage home since from there we never receive anything until now
My brother in law worked in Welcome mines discharged due to ill health nothing was paid to him.He is still alive but very poor can not afford to travel to Johannesburg my cell no is 0796977703 to make arrangements to bring him and the proof that he worked .
I tried to call the that i was given but no one is answering,and i tried to call at vergenoeg mine about my father ‘s provident fund for 1983,they told me that they need a proof that he was working ther by 1983,and he doesnt have anything wth him,so how can he get help,and he doesnt remember the name of the employer
Comment:I am simiso Ndzimande my brother’s were working in mines in welkom . 1 is Bheki Walter Ndzimande and Phuzukuvela Ndzimande. but i can,t remember when because i was young.
My Dad also worked there in mines ,He lost all the documents. what can I do ? But He is still ALIVE
My father worked in the mine from 1976 to 1994 and we were traced by a company called Teba to claim from Alexander Forbes for the 1970’s unclaimed benefit and we went up and down trying to get all the documents needed, we spent a lot on transport only to be given R1 400.00 that how little this funds are.
Also worked at Free State Geduld Mine in Welkom during 1985 to 1988 . I left without receiving any benefits.
I worked at Free State Geduld mine in Welkom during 1986 – 1988. I left without receiving any benefits.
Evening is there a number that we ca call for more information please
Comment: My father was working in mines in the year 1970 and his money is not claimed so were can I find help regarding to the matter my father has
I want to claim my father money but the problem is I have only I’d number nothing more so what can I do to claim?
Comment:I want to take the position of my father.he was working on this mine then he got distabed in his ears he cant hear properly
we’ve been waiting all along BT nothing is coming
I am doing my matric i want to study next year if you cant take me to fill his position
My name is Dorah mahlasela from manyana Botswana , my late father Jamangile Brown Mahlasela worked in vaal reefe gold mine between 1970 s to 2009 ,how do I claim my father s benefits?
my father used to work at Klerksdorp Buffelsfotein number 3, around 1980,
so am asking if he does stand a chance
My father worked at Bleskop Rustenburg platinum mines from 1980-1996 he never received his provident fund& UIF when I call the office from the landlines given @Teba offices they told me this morning my dad was given his money the year he left, imagine we were struggling to get school unifom by then but they say he was paid. Amazing news is they say 2010 he did receive the unclaimed amount which R400+ all that is lie. I asked does their system shows how much he was paid? the lady said they not allowed to disclose that info to me my dad must write a letter to them that authorises them to tell me the amount. I smell rat here shame there is no truth at all.
My father never got his provident fund&UIF worked @ Bleskop Rustenburg 1980-1996, when I call them this morning they told me he was paid in 1996 when he left and unclaimed amount was in2010 R400 something. I told the lady its lie, I asked if their system shows the amount he was paid when he left they said that disclosure can be done after my father has written a letter authorising them to tell me the amount. Now I smell rat something fishy is going on there someone is lying. If money was paid why hide it?
greetings! my late father who died in 2015 June used to work for Deep Level Gold Mining from 1982 to 1996 and he was never paid a cent after he left, he also had something to do with Teba. He died trying to claim his funds but i decided to continue claiming, tell me how do i successfully claim.