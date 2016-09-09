Even one drink too much for your baby

Forget what you may have heard, new research indicates that no amount of alcohol is safe during pregnancy.

Foundation for Alcohol Related Research (FARR) chief executive officer Leana Olivier said despite some medical health professionals advising their pregnant patients that a glass of red wine a day is acceptable, their research has shown that even the smallest amount of alcohol exposes the unborn foetus to the risk of developing Foetal Alcohol Syndrome Spectrum Disorder (FASD).

FASD is an umbrella term for the group of conditions that can occur in a person whose mother drank alcohol during her pregnancy, passing the alcohol through the blood to her unborn baby via the umbilical cord, causing the foetus to develop Foetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS).

The disorder can cause physical, behavioural and learning problems in the growing child and into adulthood.

According to Olivier, an estimated 6% of South African children are born with FASD annually, the highest percentage in the world.

The results of 11 studies conducted by the foundation in four different provinces across the country, indicate that Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape showed the highest prevalence rates with 13%, or 130 cases per 1 000 pregnant women.

This was followed by De Aar in the Northern Cape with 12.2% and Witzenberg in the Cape Winelands district with 9.6%.

As the world commemorates International Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Day today, Olivier said they were aiming to completely debunk the myth that moderate amounts of alcohol were safe for pregnant women, calling on all mothers to abstain from alcohol completely for the duration of their pregnancies.

“Research has shown that even the smallest amount of alcohol is not safe for the unborn baby so women should not be drinking at all.

“Considering that 74% of pregnancies are unplanned, we are also making a call to all sexually active women who are not on contraceptives to consume alcohol either moderately, if at all, because it takes four to six weeks for some women to pick up that they’re pregnant. Some only report their pregnancies at around 20 weeks.

“ If the woman has been drinking during those crucial early weeks then it’s enough time for the damage to be done to the foetus,” Olivier said.

“There are still many myths around FASD. Some people still believe, for instance, that a woman must be an alcoholic to give birth to a child with FASD. The truth is, however, that no amount of alcohol is safe during pregnancy. There is no known safe amount of alcohol pregnant women can drink without raising the risk of damaging their unborn babies.”

Frere Hospital paediatrician Dr Isabel Michaelis agreed with these findings, saying even a single binge drinking session could have dire effects on the foetus.

She explained: “There is no cut-off amount really, any amount of alcohol can cause Foetal Alcohol Syndrome. Less than 330 ml of alcohol a month is considered a low risk but even then there is no guarantee. Some pregnant women sometimes go to one party and drink a lot of alcohol just one time and think everything is fine, but even that can have an effect on the foetus.”

Beacon Bay-based gynaecologist Dr Robyn Spring said the problem with alcohol, as opposed to many other medications and drugs used in pregnancy, was that it was difficult to determine the toxic dose for an individual foetus.

“For example, for some drugs we know patients and foetuses can tolerate a certain amount before damaging them but with alcohol there is no determined toxic level. For one foetus it could be a unit of alcohol a week would be okay, for another not. And because we cannot determine a ‘safe’ zone, the recommendation is none at all.

“There is a reported case of FAS in a patient who consumed 10ml of alcohol containing cough syrup in her pregnancy and no other alcohol,” Spring said, adding that it was unfortunate that the kind of damage alcohol did to a pregnancy could not be detected on a scan.

“There are no associated structural abnormalities that could be detected on a scan. The problem usually manifests as the child grows. Sadly, most cases are not diagnosed until children are school-going or adolescent, when learning problems and behavioural issues may become obvious.”

Olivier said FASD caused stunted growth of the foetus in the womb, so a woman who drank during her pregnancy was likely to give birth to a baby with a low birth weight.

The physical appearance of a baby born with FASD include a thin upper lip, a smooth ridge between the upper lip and nose and eye openings which are smaller than usual.

Effects of FASD on a newborn could range from restlessness, hyperactivity, and lack of sleep to trouble reaching developmental milestones.

FASD teenagers may struggle with behavioural problems, impulsive acts, an inability to concentrate and problems interacting in social situations.

“A child with FAS can suffer from various defects. Apart from damage to the eyes, ears and heart, this may also include brain damage, which results in lifelong problems such as learning disabilities, interpersonal relationship problems, developmental disabilities such as fine motor development, coordination, arithmetic and cause and effect reasoning.

“Studies have shown that the IQ of a child with FASD remains at around 65, while that of a normal child is usually at 100. A child with FASD will more often than not be the child displaying hyperactive and impulsive behaviour. It would also be the child who is constantly disruptive in class and has trouble grasping concepts in school.

“FASD doesn’t only affect babies and children, the behavioural problems usually last well into adulthood. The adults may go on to become alcoholics and abuse drugs.”

Michaelis said while the effects of FAS could not be reversed, they could sometimes be managed through a treatment plan referred to as “Early Intervention”.

“There are treatment centres which families could visit where they could find professional assistance to help their FAS child deal with the symptoms.

“At such centres they will find assistance in the form of an occupational and a speech therapist who can work with the child to ensure that these symptoms lessen and become less likely to be problematic later in life as the child gets older,” she said.

To commemorate International Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Day, South Africans are urged to break the silence at 9.09am by ringing bells either at church, school or hand bells to urge people to take action and to create awareness about this condition.

Participants are also encouraged to wear the FASD knot on the day. This is a white cord tied in a knot known as the reef knot, worn on the chest in support of the FASD prevention message.

The cord has worn ends which symbolises the umbilical cord withered by the alcohol the pregnant woman feeds her unborn baby.

The worn ends also represent the baby’s central nervous system, which can be permanently damaged by the alcohol.

“This is a condition that doesn’t discriminate against culture, faith, politics, status or designation, nor does it hint towards the existence of a cure. It seems there’s only one thing it firmly stands by, the fact that it is 100% preventable,” Olivier concluded.