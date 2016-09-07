Mandoza’s wife Mpho has told TMG Entertainment that despite his ailing health he will be performing at a concert at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Mpho‚ was has since returned to work‚ said that Mandoza is receiving treatment at home for a brain tumour.

“His condition is serious. He is getting treatment at home. He doesn’t want to do any interviews but he is okay.”

In a statement released by the family on Tuesday it was revealed that after receiving cancer treatment last year‚ it has now “metastasized to his brain“. The statement said that Mandoza is fighting for his life and called on South Africa to unite in prayer.

“I’ve been getting support and prayers from Mandoza’s fans and the nation‚” Mpho told us.

As news of his condition spread‚ Mandoza’s name jumped straight to the trends list with fans offering their thoughts and prayers to him.

Despite his condition‚ Mpho says that he will be performing at a concert on Saturday.

“He will be at the concert at Orlando Stadium on Saturday . A hundred artists are involved.”