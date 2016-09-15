Hot band in top six of 100 jazz entrants

Acappela group, One on One is off to the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival today, after winning an online competition to perform at the show.

The jazz festival runs from today to Saturday in Johannesburg.

The Eastern Cape group is made up of Ando Nkohlo, Kwande Cakata, Loyiso Mali, Kholisile Booi, Bubelo Mbengo and Mkholisi Ngabese. The members of the group are from various parts of the province.

A few months before the festival, organisers placed a post on Facebook stating they were launching an initiative that would see them unearth fresh talent from around the country.

Aspiring groups had to send their videos and get their friends and supporters to vote for them.

Out of the more than 100 entries, One on One made it to the top 20.

From the 20, only six were selected to perform at the festival this week. The campaign is aimed at giving aspiring musicians a platform to perform and also develop their craft.

Mbengo said: “We saw this as an opportunity for exposure. We were also surprised by the support we received from the public.”

He said their sound consisted of a combination of African rhythms of syncopation fused in with jazz harmonies, counterpoint and indigenous flair.

One on One recently shared the stage with the Soil during their East London tour and did a collaboration with them for the concert.

“It is such a joy and honour for us to be getting this opportunity. We also hope to inspire other local bands that anything is possible.

“This has also encouraged us to keep on doing what we love doing and that is music,” he said.

He added that they were proud to be the only group from the Eastern Cape to be among the six scheduled to share the stage with the industry’s best.

This year’s festival, which starts today will features the likes of Sibongile Khumalo, Nomfundo Xaluva, Judith Sephuma, Lira, Ranee Lee, Jonathan Butler, Feya Faku and Ringo Madlingozi, among many. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za