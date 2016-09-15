Mpumzi tuned in to divine music

Fresh from winning the Independent Gospel Music Awards (Ingoma), Eastern Cape gospel singer Mpumzi cannot wait to lead the masses into worship at the inaugural Take Me To Church music festival next month.

The event is taking place at the Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium and will feature the likes of Joyous Celebration, Betusile Mcinga, Stand, Khanyisa and Sharon, among many artists from around the province. After years of performing, Mpumzi released his debut album, titled Ungunyaniso, in December last year.

How did you get into music? Was it something you dreamt of as a child. What is your earliest memory of performing in front of an audience?

A:This is something I dreamt of from a young age. My mother says at times she would wake me up at night as I was singing while I was sleeping. It has been my passion from the beginning. My earliest memory of performing was at Sunday School in the 1980s and there was an organist who used to accompany me.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

A:I draw inspiration from everything that has breath, from nature and mostly the word of God. I give God the glory for the award. I feel like there is a supernatural acceleration. It is never too late to do what God has destined you to do.

You recently won your first Ingoma award. How did that feel? When you were recording your album, did you think about winning an award for it?

A:I never even thought about an award. I just wanted to release the baby that I had been pregnant with for quite some time. For me being nominated was a surprise on its own. I never imagined that I would go on to win the award. I couldn’t believe it when they announced me as the winner. I don’t even remember what I said when I was accepting the award.

What’s the one thing you must have with you or do before you perform?

A:Prayer and faith because as an artist you want to connect with your audience.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

A:In 10 years time I see myself performing all over the world and doing tours – also serving and being able to feed the needy through music.

What drives your lyrics? How you get ideas for your material?

A:My lyrics are mostly from the Bible and my everyday encounters with life challenges.

What kind of music are you listening to?

A:I listen to all types of music but mostly gospel and afro jazz.

Which was the first CD you ever bought?

A:The Joybells quartet was my first CD.

What’s your take on the change to playing 90% local music in SA?

A:It’s a very good initiative and I hope it will expose new artists also.

Do you think it is possible to do music fulltime while based in the Eastern Cape?

A:It is possible though there are challenges; it is not everyone who understands this. We have our own Eastern Cape artists who are doing it while being based here, Lusanda and Bethusile Mcinga to mention a few.

You released your debut album Ungunyaniso not so long ago. How long did it take you to record it?

A:I used to perform at funerals and weddings but I never got the opportunity to record an album. It was only last year that I got the chance to record and release the album in December after eight months of working

on it.

How do you relax?

A:I relax by reading. The book I’m currently reading at the moment is titled, Enlightened Leadership by Dr JM Tibane.

What’s your favourite food?

A:Pap and sour milk and meat.

A:My expectations for the show are for it to pave a new road for up-and-coming artists like myself, to allow me to reach greater heights.