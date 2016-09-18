Fans in for ‘Hash Tag Lottering’ treat

Comedian Marc Lottering is bringing his latest show Hash Tag Lottering to East London next week.

Lottering said the inspiration for the show came from a family Whatsapp group that was created to discuss Christmas lunch.

“I always like to talk about things that are happening in my life and right now I am enjoying social media. I like checking out who’s in a relationship or whose relationship is complicated,” he said.

Lottering said his family created a Whatsapp group in December, to discuss who would be hosting the Christmas lunch and who would be preparing what dish.

“There are always fights and others exit the group. There’s always drama and I know a lot of people can relate to that sort of thing,” he said. The Whatsapp experience led to the Hash Tag Lottering idea.

Lottering said at times people exposed a lot of things about themselves on social media.

“I think there are things that should not be on social media but people do not understand – but now we get to laugh about those things,” he said.

Lottering said he was fascinated by the hashtags that people used on their social media posts.

“Everything has a hashtag and I am loving it. I love stalking people on social media and it’s fun,” he said. The Cape Town comedian said the show had been well received by the public.

“I started preparing material in December and when I was in East London in April, I was still developing content. Some people who went to that show might hear some familiar things but the show has since been fully developed,” he said.

Compared to other previous shows, Lottering said this one was just stand-up comedy.

“There aren’t any characters on this show, it’s pure stand-up. I always enjoy doing stand-up but I know some of my supporters prefer characters but I can’t please everyone. The last show which was titled Captain Lottering had some characters and I know people loved it,” he said.

“I have a great following in East London and it’s always nice to visit there,” Lottering said.

Hemingways Casino marketing manager, Neville Austin, said they could not wait to host Lottering. “Marc is well-known and loved among the local East Londoners and his shows are always very well received. We are very excited to debut his latest show in East London at Hemingways,” he said.

“I am pretty sure we are in for an evening of non-stop laughs.”

Tickets for the show are available for R120 at Computicket. Doors to The Venue@Hemingways will open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za