Babes accused of stealing DJ’s song lyrics

Popular dance musician Babes Wodumo (real name Bongekile Simelane) may have become a colossus of the country’s music industry – but one Eastern Cape house music DJ and his fans have accused her of stealing the current hit song Umsebenzi.

Mdantsane FM Music Show host DJ Welo (real name Zukisa Wonqwelo) took to Facebook this week to vent his frustration over similar beats and lyrics between his Umsebenzi song and that of Simelane.

In his social media posts Wonqwelo claimed attempts to meet Simelane and her West Ink record label boss Mampintsha to discuss the matter proved fruitless.

“Mampintsha has not phoned me, guys. There was no meeting yesterday [Monday]. I waited until I got tired. All I can say is the matter is being handled legally.”

Social media was abuzz when the DJ’s Eastern Cape fans joined the bandwagon to denounce Simelane.

Commenting on Facebook, fans said the song was exactly the same and they had already heard it long before from DJ Welo.

“We know our music. Until you speak to Welo on his song, you are going to battle to fill up your events in East London,” posted one user, Siyabonga Cya Rumbu.

Another user, Yangayazolalentombi Dema, posted on Facebook saying: “I honestly don’t get why you and [Mampintsha] had to steal ingoma ka Welo Sa “Umsebenzi”…you guys have lost me for a fan. Are the creative juices not flowing anymore to a point that you had to stoop that low? You are killing the music industry.”

Mampintsha fended off the fire by posting a video denying ever stealing the song from the local DJ.

In the video Mampintsha said: “The words expressed in the song were long known in the music industry. Now I am receiving calls from strangers cursing me because they say we have stolen a song from someone. We have taken the matter up with the South African Music Rights Organisation.”

He later deleted the video.

No responses were received from either Mampintsha or Simelane to calls and text messages for comment yesterday.

Contacted for his comment, Wonqwelo said: “I cannot comment right now. I will comment once everything is cleared.” — qaqambam@dispatch.co.za