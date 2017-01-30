Lundi Tyamara’s family has reportedly been left hurt by all the negative rumours that have been flying around in the wake of his death.

The gospel star’s friend has apparently urged fans to remember Lundi’s contribution to the industry rather than his past.

“I saw on social media people saying he was a drug addict…he used to drink. All these things they are saying were in the past. This is affecting his family badly as they are already broken over his loss‚” a close friend Nkululeko Khanyi told Sowetan.

Lundi‚ who was dubbed the “bad boy” of the gospel industry spoke openly about his battle with drugs and alcohol. However‚ the gospel singer turned his life around and moved past those challenges.

“Lundi was not perfect‚ like every other young person his age‚ so when people focus on his past I feel bad for them because Lundi had fixed his things with God‚” Nkululeko added.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE just hours after his death‚ Lundi’s former manager‚ Tshepo Nzimande said the star’s inner-strength helped him overcome those challenges.

“We had a lot of challenges during our time‚ when I was working with him. You will find he’s got challenges with media‚ he’s got challenges with drugs‚ he’s got challenges with alcohol‚ but he was a very strong character and taught me that if you come out‚ you will get help‚” he said.

Lundi died on Friday after being hospitalised in December with stomach TB and liver complications. The star’s death took a turn for the worse last Monday and he was transferred to ICU.

A public memorial service will be held in Lundi’s honour on Tuesday‚ 31 January at Grace Bible Church at 2pm.