After spending many days with political stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela‚ French director Pascale Lamche says she learnt invaluable life lessons from the SA icon.

Pascale spent time with Ma Winnie during the filming of her documentary Winnie‚ which recently won her a best director award at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

The documentary tells the untold story of Ma Winnie’s fierce fight against Apartheid. Having access to the struggle stalwart herself‚ Pascale told TshisaLIVE that some of the lessons Ma Winnie taught her could be used throughout the world.

“I think the greatest lesson I learned from Mama Winnie was that human and socialist principles are the most important foundations for any society and that these founding principles need endlessly to be defended‚” she says.

Pascale adds that Ma Winnie taught her that taking care of peoples’ basic needs should be a priority for all nations.

“Sharing the resources of a nation as equitably as possible and taking care of education‚ health and housing for all‚ are priorities for all nations‚ however hard the road to democracy might have been‚ however many concessions to corporate interests had to be made‚” she added.

Pascale says that she will always treasure Ma Winnie’s fresh and true take on her history that helped her tell a powerful story.

“I very much enjoyed our last interview together‚ when I showed mama Winnie a number of pieces of archives to do with aspects of her history and experience that I wanted to tell in the film. Her responses were so fresh and so true‚ they made for a very powerful film that knocked out audiences in Sundance.”

Pascale hopes to inspire women across the world through this documentary to keep up the struggle. “Keep up the struggle and make the best work you can. And stick together! .”

The documentary Winnie has been described as an “untold story” of Ma Winnie’s life. “While her husband served a life sentence‚ paradoxically kept safe and morally uncontaminated‚ Winnie Mandela rode the raw violence of Apartheid‚ fighting on the front line and underground. This is the untold story of the mysterious forces that combined to take her down‚ labeling him a saint‚ her‚ a sinner‚” states a synopsis about the film on its website.