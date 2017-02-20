Since that fateful day in 2016 when Brangelina announced their divorce‚ Angelina has kept to herself. Now in an exclusive interview the actress has shared telling details about coping with the pain of divorce from her estranged husband Brad Pitt.

In a video shared by BBC World News Angelina could be seen fighting back tears as she spoke about how she was coping without Brad‚ and taking care of her children.

She emphasised that it has been difficult but maintained that they would always be a family.

“Many people find themselves in this situation… We’ve all been through a difficult time and my focus is my children‚ our children‚ and my focus is finding this way through… We are and forever will be a family and so that is how I am coping‚” Ange told the publication.

She also opened up about their day-to-day lives and her hopes for the future.

Watch the full interview here:

