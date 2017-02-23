Joyous frontman to launch album in EL

Joyous Celebration’s frontman Ayanda Shange is bringing his long-awaited solo project to East London in April, when he will launch his album, The Praise Altar in the city.

Shange joined the award-winning group in 2010 and many will know him for songs such as Ushilo Njalo, Wangilwela and Nguwe Jehova.

Speaking with the Daily Dispatch yesterday, he said he was ready to grow his own brand.

“I have been with Joyous Celebration for seven years now and I have learnt so much, but I think it’s time for me to build my own legacy as Ayanda Shange.”

Shange said he started working on his album after the group returned from Texas, where they recorded Joyous 21 at TD Jakes’s Potter’s House mega church.

“Ministering at the Potter’s House was one of the best experiences of my life, I felt truly honoured.

“It was God’s grace that I was part of a group that had the opportunity to minister there. I am grateful to God and Joyous Celebration for that,” he said.

Although he is still part of the group, Shange said this year his top priority was to build his solo career.

“At the moment I don’t know what’s ahead for me with Joyous Celebration, but I am still going to be part of the Joyous 21 launch in April in Johannesburg.

“I will also be launching my own album in East London in April but the dates won’t clash,” he said.

He said his album has been produced by Lebo Morolo.

“I worked with East London’s Unathi Mzekeli and some members of Joyous Celebration on the album.

“The album has something for everyone. People will also get to hear the Ayanda they met in 2010. There is praise and worship all round,” he said.

Shange said he chose to launch his album first in East London because of the support he has received.

“I believe that East London will give me the breakthrough that I need. There is a lot of support and I don’t think I could have chosen a better place,” he said, adding that he would be coming to the city next week to promote his upcoming show.

After East London in April, Shange said he would be going to Durban in June and Swaziland in July.

“It’s all about building my brand,” he said.

The launch will be held at the City Life Church in Quigney on April 22.

It will feature Thina Zungu, Takie, Takesure, Butho and Yolanda Vuthela.

lTickets from Computicket at R160 and R260 (VIP). — poliswap@dispatch.co.za