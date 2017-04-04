Gospel star to sing from heart

The Lion of Judah hitmaker Lebo Sekgobela is coming to East London on Saturday for the first time for a night of authentic worship.

She will be performing at City Life Church this Saturday from 6pm.

Sekgobela’s latest album, Restored, released last year, took the country by storm, from the streets to church buildings.

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch yesterday, Sekgobela said she could not wait to perform in East London this weekend.

“I am excited. I will be receiving something from the pot that God will be preparing in East London,” she said, adding that it was her first time in the city.

Sekgobela, who has backed various singers, said throughout her years as a musician she has learned the importance of serving.

“We all have to start somewhere in life. A person can start out as a cleaner and end up owning a multimillion-rand company. We should appreciate our humble beginnings.

“My experience while serving has taught me so much. I have watched the successes and failures of some of the musicians I served and I have grown from that.

“Now that I am on my own I use some of the things that I learned along the journey,” she said.

Sekgobela said her East London performance was part of her thanksgiving tour.

“This is me giving thanks to God for the gift and music. I want to thank the people that have bought the music, from the young to the old who have embraced my music,” she said.

She was also taking her music to the people who had supported her.

“There are people who bought my album but don’t know me and I am thankful. I want them to now hear the music live in their city,” she said.

As a worshipper, Sekgobela said authentic worship had to start with the person singing it before it goes out to touch other people.

“Whatever you are feeling is revealed through the music and people get to experience what you were going through while you were making the music.”

Sekgobela said people should expect to hear hits from Restored such as Ntate Lerato La Hao, Omoruti Ya Nthatang, Sefapanong Ke Bohang and Theko Ya Lona.

“I will also be doing songs from my previous albums as well,” she said.

lTickets for the Restored tour range between R120 to R150 and are available at Computicket. Doors at City Life, in Quigney will open at 4pm.