Local rapper recovering in hospital after car crash

Rapper Chad Da Don is recovering in hospital after being involved in a car accident during the early hours of Monday morning.

Chad took to social media to let fans know that he was doing well under the circumstances.

“I was in a car accident early hours of this morning. Nobody else injured‚” he said.

Chad expressed gratitude that the accident was not worse and that he escaped with minor injuries.

“No weapon formed against me shall prosper. God has me‚” he added.

The short statement was accompanied with a picture of Chad in a hospital bed with cuts and bruises on his face.