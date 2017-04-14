Music for all tastes in BCM Easter festival

Hundreds are expected to attend the Buffalo City Metro Easter Festival this weekend.

The event, which promises fun for the whole family, includes a stellar line-up of some of Mzantsi’s finest artists in various music genres.

The line-up includes award-winning Riky Rick, music movement Roots 2000, Vusi Nova, Sjava, DJ Dimples, Vetkuk, Mahoota and many more.

The event has been made possible by Oh! Concepts, together with BCM and the Daily Dispatch.

Eastern Cape-born platinum selling singer Vusi Nova said he could not wait to perform for his supporters this weekend. “This is an important time for us as Christians. Growing up in a religious home has made me the person I am,” he said, adding that his parents thought he would become a gospel singer one day.

“They knew that I would become a singer and they thought I’d take the gospel route but I didn’t. However, that doesn’t change anything. I take pride in my religious background and this is a time to be thankful for what Jesus did for us,” he said.

Although Vusi Nova would prefer to stay at home and be with family during Easter, as an artist, this is a busy time.

“There is always a lot of bookings around this time and I am happy to be doing something I love.”

The province’s favourite gospel couple, Butho and Yolanda Vuthela, will also be performing on the day.

Butho said they were thankful for the opportunity to share the message of Christ at the BCM Easter Festival.

“There are so many genres of music that will be there and we also get the chance to share our message from God.

“I believe that God wants to touch some people and that’s why there are gospel artists that have been featured on the line-up,” he said.

Oh! Concepts’ Olwethu Hoyana said it was all systems go for the inaugural event.

“We had some late confirmations with other things but we are on track,” he said, adding that they would be finalising the infrastructure today.

lTickets are available at Ticketpro and are going for R200 for adults and R50 for children under the age of 12. Tickets at the gate cost R250. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za