EL actor grabs it with both hands

From hosting his own TV show on Cape Town TV to taking on the national screen, Eastern Cape actor-presenter Ntsika Majiba has joined Mzansi Magic’s Xhosa drama series, Isikizi.

The East London actor made his debut on the drama series on Monday this week.

The first season of Isikizi was the tragic story of an honourable but impulsive young man, who ran away from his hometown in a desperate attempt to escape a dreadful prophecy that was decreed upon his life.

In season two, the young man, played by Phila Madlingozi is now the chief of his village, three months after the death of his grandfather. The young man He is now dealing with the aftermath of the former chief’s corrupt rule.

Speaking with the Daily Dispatch yesterday, Majiba said at first he was nervous about shooting with the star-studded cast.

“As an upcoming actor you worry about a lot of things when you get the opportunity to work with people that have been in the industry for years.

“ I was worried about how they would receive me or whether I’d be able to deliver because people always talk about how hard it is to work with some actors,” he said.

The cast includes the likes of Chris Gxalaba, Tina Jaxa, Zandile Msutwana, Phakamisa Zwedala and Zikhona Bali.

Majiba said he was blown away by the love and respect the cast members had for each other.

“I think the most beautiful thing about Isikizi is that it is a cast of Xhosa people telling a Xhosa story.

“Everyone was humble, not just us upcoming actors but even people who’ve been doing this for years. We were all a family and they loved and accepted me,” he said.

Majiba said the opportunity to audition for Isikizi came after he wrapped up his Cape Town TV talk show, Chat with Ntsika.

“It was God’s perfect timing because I was asking myself, what next? My agent told me about Isikizi and I went to audition for the role of Mvezo,” he said.

On the show he plays the role of Mvezo, an outcast who is going through the motions.

“He is an orphan who is an isolated soul. He is a dropout and his peers cannot relate to him, he lives in an isolated house.”

Majiba said to him the character was not an entertainment story-line but a sad reality of our world.

“When Mcethe [played by Phakamisa Zwedala] moves to Mt Frere he takes advantage of Mvezo’s situation. This orphaned boy has no one and when he meets Mcethe he thought he could relate to him as a big brother.

“Without giving much away but the arrival of Mcethe is Mvezo’s downfall.”

He said he hopes the storyline will start conversations in our communities.

“We need that spirit of Ubuntu back in our communities,” he said.

Majiba said with Isikizi currently airing on Mzansi Magic, he will be working on the second season of his talk show on Cape Town TV.

“The show did so well, it was number one onf Cape Town TV.

“The ratings were so good and that’s why there’s a second season coming,” he said.

lCatch Isikizi on Mzansi Magic channel 161 on Mondays at 8pm, with repeats on Sundays at 9pm. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za