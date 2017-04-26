Skhumba to crack you up

Top comedian Skhumba Hlophe is making his return to East London this Friday for his one-man show.

East London comedy lovers first saw Hlophe as MC of the 99% Xhosa Comedy in 2013. Since then, he has become one of the most loved comedians.

Hlophe made his one-man show debut last year. This time, he brings his new one-man show, #1stOfAll, which takes the audience through stories of life in the township.

The funnyman seems to be popular in East London as he visited the city two times last year where he left the audience in stitches with his comedy.

Hemingways marketing manager, Neville Austin said they were looking forward to hosting the award-winning comedian.

“We are delighted to welcome Skhumba Hlophe back to Hemingways. The last time he was on our stage, he had his first-ever and highly successful one-man show.

“His shows are always a crowd-puller and we don’t expect any less with his new showcase,” he said.

Today, he will be in Port Elizabeth.

From hosting a show with fewer than 10 people to capturing the hearts of South Africans, Hlophe has come far in his career and continues to grow in the entertainment business.

He has not only made South Africans laugh on his comedy shows but has made television appearances.

He is also on SABC1 for his talk show called, TBTon1.

From next week Monday, he will be presenting a new show on Mzansi Magic with Boity Thulo. On the show, Change Down, viewers will be taken across the country in the motoring show which will showcase the flavour of South African motoring from ekasi to the suburbs, featuring entry level to luxury cars.

lTickets start from R150 per person at Computicket. Doors to The Venue will open at 7pm and show starts at 8pm. For bookings, go to Computicket.