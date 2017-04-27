GIG GUIDE: It’s fun galore to get you into the groove

HERE is this week’s list of cool things happening near you.

Africa Bike Week

LIVE your legend at this year’s Africa Bike Week happening in East London for the first time. Catch an exciting lineup – from a market to bike and jeep demonstrations to bike racing and stunt shows. This all takes place from today until Sunday at the East London Esplanade, with racing at the EL Grand Prix Circuit. Online registration that will allow patrons free entry has now closed. Entry at the gate is now R200. For more details on the event you can visit www.africabikeweek.com.



Skhumba’s comedy

SOUTH Africa’s favourite comedian Skhumba Hlophe is bringing his humour to East London once again. Catch his live show #1stofAll at The Venue, Hemingways tomorrow evening from 8pm. Tickets are R150 a person available from Computicket.

East London Show

THE East London Show will be live everyday from today until Monday at the Gonubie Farmer’s Hall Showgrounds. Apart from the agricultural exhibitions, there will be furniture exhibitions, home crafts and photographic displays. Showgrounds open from 8am until 6pm. Catch the show festivities and join in the fun. Entry: R30 adults, kids U12 R20.

Hip-Hop Experience

YOUTH talent show, The Hip-Hop Dance Experience, is taking place at the Orient Theatre on Saturday. R50 gets you in. For more info contact 084-302-3636.

Ntando live at Guild

UPCOMING gospel sensation Ntando will be live at the Guild Theatre this Sunday afternoon from 3pm. Tickets are R120 a person.

COMING SOON:

lIngom’emnandi will be live at Legends Showcase on May 6 from 7pm. Tickets are R100, available from Lee Gold Music.

lThe City2City motivation tour is coming to East London on May 6 at the Absa Stadium. The event starts at 6pm. R100 gets you in. Visit Computicket for bookings.

lCatch the exciting programme of the Umtiza Arts Festival, happening at the Guild Theatre from May 12-14.

ANY COOL EVENT YOU WANT TO TELL US ABOUT? Fax (043)043 748-1723 or e-mail gig@dispatch.co.za before 12pm on a Tuesday. The Daily Dispatch reserves the right to publish or discard any

information.