Norma Gigaba has some words of wisdom about how to overcome the pain of being betrayed.

In a lengthy social media post Norms revealed that she herself has been betrayed‚ but said that it was important not to be bitter.

“Betrayal is the most painful thing and it takes one the longest time to heal and to be able to trust again. We’ve all once experienced it‚” she said.

Norma told fans that fear and being bitter should not stop them from loving again.

“No matter how painful it is but don’t build [a] wall between you and loving people again. Don’t be bitter or stop loving because you are scared you might be betrayed again‚” she added.

The businesswoman shared that it was important to close the chapter and move on. Norma also advised her followers to be careful of “close sources“.

“You can love but share less because you never know when people decide to use the information you shared with them against you or to destroy you. Remember we live in a cruel world.”

Thanks for sharing Norma!

